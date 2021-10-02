'We Want to Rely on Guys Who Constantly Score' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Strikers

Thomas Tuchel has set a challenge for his Chelsea forwards, admitting that he wants to rely on them to provide the goals for his side this season.

This comes after Chelsea registered just one shot on target in two games against Manchester City and Juventus.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Southampton, Tuchel has said that the team want to rely on the strikers.

"In the moment, is maybe a good thing," he said when asked about Chelsea having 10 different goalscorers in 12 games this season.

"In the end we want to rely on guys who constantly score, we always have everything. Hopefully we find Romelu (Lukaku) and our other strikers more often to bring them into chances. This is what we are up to, to create chances and attack no matter where on the pitch."

The manager proceeded to discuss his side's second half against Juventus as they chased a goal and upped the intensity.

SIPA USA

He continued: "We raised our intensity against the ball in the opponent's half against Juventus which is a good thing, we had a lot of high ball recoveries from a very good counter pressing. Unfortunately we could not take advantage and missed opportunities to create chances out of high ball wins.

"It was part of the game where we wanted to improve and we want to also have the answer to the pressing of Southampton with counter pressing and to give them a taste of their medicine also as it is part of our game also."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube