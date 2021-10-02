October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We Want to Rely on Guys Who Constantly Score' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Strikers

A challenge for his players.
Author:

Thomas Tuchel has set a challenge for his Chelsea forwards, admitting that he wants to rely on them to provide the goals for his side this season.

This comes after Chelsea registered just one shot on target in two games against Manchester City and Juventus.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Southampton, Tuchel has said that the team want to rely on the strikers.

1006961768

"In the moment, is maybe a good thing," he said when asked about Chelsea having 10 different goalscorers in 12 games this season.

"In the end we want to rely on guys who constantly score, we always have everything. Hopefully we find Romelu (Lukaku) and our other strikers more often to bring them into chances. This is what we are up to, to create chances and attack no matter where on the pitch."

The manager proceeded to discuss his side's second half against Juventus as they chased a goal and upped the intensity. 

chelsea-fc-v-zenit-st-petersburg-group-h-uefa-champions-league

He continued: "We raised our intensity against the ball in the opponent's half against Juventus which is a good thing, we had a lot of high ball recoveries from a very good counter pressing. Unfortunately we could not take advantage and missed opportunities to create chances out of high ball wins.

"It was part of the game where we wanted to improve and we want to also have the answer to the pressing of Southampton with counter pressing and to give them a taste of their medicine also as it is part of our game also."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006966444
News

'We Want to Rely on Guys Who Constantly Score' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Strikers

just now
1006962437
News

'The Tendency in the Moment is to Keep Everybody Calm' - Tuchel Reveals Man Management Methods

30 minutes ago
sipa_35236800 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to 'go up a Gear and Raise Level' Ahead of Southampton Clash

1 hour ago
1006964206
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Liverpool Have €100M Federico Chiesa Offer Rejected

2 hours ago
1006962584
News

'It's on me to Find Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Responsibility for Chelsea Form

10 hours ago
sipa_34577582
News

Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Unlikely to Face Southampton in Premier League Clash Due to Injury

11 hours ago
1006963105
News

'We Need to Win Games Without Them' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to His Chelsea Side About Four Players

11 hours ago
chelsea-fc-v-zenit-st-petersburg-group-h-uefa-champions-league
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Adjustment

12 hours ago