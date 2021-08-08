'We Want to Win More'  - Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Aiming to Kick On From Champions League Glory

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is targeting more silverware after leading his side to Champions League success last season.

After a rather slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old returned to his sensational best towards the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign, as he played a key part in his side's top-four Premier League finish, as well as netting the winner in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final in May.

Following a £71 million switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea last summer, the German international netted nine goals and nine assists in 45 outings across all competitions for the Blues over the course of the previous campaign.

Ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday, Havertz said: "We all dreamed of winning the Champions League one day. Now, we have to prove it again," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

After a strong end to his first season in west London, Havertz netted twice for his country at the European Championships this summer, as Germany were eliminated in the Round of 16 by England, who lost to eventual champions Italy in the final.

He added: "We have a lot of goals this season. The Champions League title is not enough for us. We want to win more. That’s our aim for the season."

The Blues are looking to build on their European success by challenging on the domestic front, and though the league season gets underway in a week, there are a few arrivals expected at Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Romelu Lukaku is set to complete a £97.5 million move to Chelsea in the coming days, with reports suggesting that the 28-year-old will undergo a medical in Belgium on Monday before flying to London to sign for his former club.

Sevilla defender Jules Koundé has also been linked with a move in recent weeks, and though the inclusion of Kurt Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal may have stalled negotiations for the France international, Chelsea will switch their focus on completing a deal for the 22-year-old once they announce the signing of Lukaku.

