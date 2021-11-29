'We Wanted More' - Loftus-Cheek Voices Chelsea Frustration At Manchester United Draw

Skip to main content
'Ruben Loftus-Cheek Voices Chelsea Frustration At Man United Draw

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has voiced his side's frustration at their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Despite dominating possession and chances on the day, the Blues came out with just a point, after a Jorginho mistake in the 50th minute gifted Jadon Sancho a goal.

Speaking after the game, midfielder Loftus-Cheek voiced his side's frustration at the result.

"We wanted more," he told the official Chelsea website. "We had the upper hand most of the game, we had most of the ball, and we had chances we didn’t take.

"They had a few counter-attacks but that was it. It was a scrappy game, very high intensity.

"Both teams wanted to press and put players under pressure, so there were a lot of mistakes, a lot of turnovers in midfield. That’s what you get in big games. The stakes are high and it gets heated.

Read More

"We can be disappointed because we felt we could win the game, but it’s a point and we’ll take that."

Despite Loftus-Cheek's assessment of the game, manager Thomas Tuchel insists he was happy with the way his team performed.

"How can you not be satisfied?" he asked. "I'm happy with the way we play and happy with the courage and intensity we show.

"The will and ambition...this is a hungry team and a team that plays with a lot of effort. This is what I like.

"It's exciting to coach and also exciting to watch."

