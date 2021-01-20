"We were beaten by the better side" - Mason Mount gives honest admission following Leicester defeat

Chelsea star Mason Mount has conceded that his side were second-best in all departments in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night.

The Blues lacked the cutting edge going forward and were bettered by Brendan Rodgers' men in midfield as they struggled to influence proceedings against the Foxes.

Reflecting on the defeat, Mount said, as relayed by Chelsea: "We were beaten by the better side.

"We know they are a very good team and coming into the game we knew how tough it would be. They set up very well and sometimes you have to put your hands up and say they were better on the night."

The 22-year-old English international went on to say that Chelsea weren't clinical in front of goal and never really got going after the interval.

Mount added: "They took their chances. Two goals before half-time affected us and makes it difficult when you’re coming out in the second half.

"When you’re clinical in front of goal you are going to win games. We had a couple but we didn’t score. We are disappointed we didn’t win the game. We know we are better than that.

"We have to have a look at ourselves, look at how we played, see where we can improve and come back stronger next game."

