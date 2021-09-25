'We Were so Unprecise' - Thomas Tuchel's Disappointment Following Man City Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his disappointment following the Blues' loss to Manchester City.

The manager believes that his team was not up to standards as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed his emotions.

"Approach is very easy at this level: you need everything. They made us defend deep, we could not defend the pressure," he said.



"We were so unprecise, our decision making wasn't good enough, we lacked confidence. They are the most intensive team but there are ways to escape the pressure.



"We weren't at our highest level. You need to take risks and accept risks that wasn't the case today."

The Blues looked underwhelming in a 3-5-2 system, before they reverted back to the usual 3-4-3 but Tuchel believes that the change in system is not the reason for the loss as he said: "We can debate this endlessly and never have the answers

"We decided for 3-5-2 but I don't think it is a matter of structure. It is about adapting to the opponent to find the spaces."

The loss sees Pep Guardiola's side overtake Chelsea on goal difference in the Premier League but with Manchester United also losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa, not all is grey for Tuchel's men.

