'We Were Spoiled' - Thomas Tuchel Brutally Honest on Chelsea's Recent Poor Run of Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his side's recent poor run of form, claiming the club were 'spoiled' with the number of clean sheets they managed.

The Blues have conceded eight goals in their last three games, having only conceded nine goals in their previous 21 encounters.

With a now injury riddled squad, Tuchel's boys have struggled with their form and are now placed third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek league clash with Everton on Thursday evening, Tuchel labelled his boys 'spoiled' for the number of clean sheets they amassed.

“It shows us that we were spoiled, how hard it is," he told the press. "It teaches us this lesson.

"Maybe we over expect clean sheets from us. In the last three games we conceded eight goals. This is more concerning than having a clean sheet.

"In these competitions you need luck, extraordinary goalkeeper, a certain momentum. This is what we had in the beginning of the season.

"One goal is always possible even if you do everything right. Three, three then two is too much to be honest.

"We are on it. It makes you appreciate and understand how hard we worked before, what it takes to be so consistent and not conceding. We want to get back on track, it’s clear.

"Maybe it shows us how much details matter. How much individual top level in every situation matters.

"Hopefully we get this consistency in not conceding back into our game because it is crucial if you want to win consecutive football matches on this level."

