'We Were Surprised' - Chelsea Manager Tuchel Admits Surprise That Lewandowski Didn't Win Ballon d'Or

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission that he and his squad were surprised to hear that Robert Lewandowski didn't win a Ballon d'Or last year.

The ceremony took place on Monday 29 November and Lionel Messi was crowned champion, winning the prestigious award for the seventh time.

Five Chelsea players were named in the 30-man shortlist, with Jorginho finishing the highest, in third place.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday evening, Tuchel announced his surprise that Lewandowski has never won the award.

“My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year," he told the press. "There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports.

"We accept and go on.”

The 33-year-old did win the Best Striker in the World award last night, although Lionel Messi took home the Ballon d'Or trophy.

The German tactician was then questioned as to who he thought deserved to win the competition - a question he was reluctant to answer.

“I take my right to not have an opinion on this one. We have ourselves a player who won all major trophies and was hugely involved, so would not have been a surprise if he lifted the trophy.

"It was a choice, I think it’s election. It’s elected. You have to take it, if you like it or not you accept it. Life goes on pretty easy after yesterday."

