Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We Were Surprised' - Chelsea Manager Tuchel Admits Surprise That Lewandowski Didn't Win Ballon d'Or

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission that he and his squad were surprised to hear that Robert Lewandowski didn't win a Ballon d'Or last year.

The ceremony took place on Monday 29 November and Lionel Messi was crowned champion, winning the prestigious award for the seventh time.

Five Chelsea players were named in the 30-man shortlist, with Jorginho finishing the highest, in third place.

imago1008347231h

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday evening, Tuchel announced his surprise that Lewandowski has never won the award.

“My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year," he told the press. "There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports.

"We accept and go on.”

Read More

The 33-year-old did win the Best Striker in the World award last night, although Lionel Messi took home the Ballon d'Or trophy.

imago1008358578h

The German tactician was then questioned as to who he thought deserved to win the competition - a question he was reluctant to answer.

“I take my right to not have an opinion on this one. We have ourselves a player who won all major trophies and was hugely involved, so would not have been a surprise if he lifted the trophy.

"It was a choice, I think it’s election. It’s elected. You have to take it, if you like it or not you accept it. Life goes on pretty easy after yesterday."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008358578h
News

'We Were Surprised' - Chelsea Manager Tuchel Admits Surprise That Lewandowski Didn't Win Ballon d'Or

just now
imago1008346877h
News

Tariq Lamptey Reveals Reece James Was His Role Model During His Time at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
pjimage (20)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Late Chelsea Decision Regarding Trio Ahead of Watford Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008213182h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need Certain Mentality to Overcome Busy Schedule

1 hour ago
imago1008021325h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Claims He Expects an 'Emotional' Performance From Watford

2 hours ago
imago1007434313h
News

Chilwell, James, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News to Face Watford

2 hours ago
imago1008325309h (1)
News

'We Trust The Full Squad' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

9 hours ago
imago1008114827h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea Absence is Down to Contract Stand-Off

9 hours ago