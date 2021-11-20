'We Were Unlucky' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Offside Goals vs Leicester

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he believes his side were unlucky to have so many goals disallowed for offside on Saturday.

The Blues travelled to Leicester on Saturday afternoon and beat the home side 3-0.

Tuchel's boys found the back of the net on six different occasions but three were disallowed due to earlier offside decisions.

Speaking to Chelsea FC after the game, Tuchel admitted he thought his side were unlucky with the decisions, but insisted he was happy with his side creating chances.

"We created a lot of chances and half-chances, were a bit unlucky with the offside decisions but I'm happy we create and never stopped creating. That was key."

The offside goals came from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Reece James, all within the final 20 minutes of the tie.

Tuchel went on to discuss with BT Sport how happy he was with Pulisic's impact in creating chances since he returned from injury.

"This is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and into the six-yard box. We need this, he gives something in terms of sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks.

"He is hungry to score and this is where we need players."

The USMNT international spent seven weeks on the sidelines suffering with an ankle injury at the start of the season.

