Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'We Will Be Ready For Chelsea' - Karl Darlow Warns Thomas Tuchel's Side Ahead of Saturday Clash

    Author:

    Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has announced that his side are aware of the danger that Chelsea present, but he insists they are ready for the challenge.

    Two two sides are set to face off on Saturday afternoon in matchday 10 of the Premier League.

    As it stands, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are top of the table, one point clear of Liverpool, while Graeme Jones' Newcastle sit in 19th place on just four points from nine games.

    sipa_35108872

    Speaking ahead of the clash, goalkeeper Karl Darlow insisted his side were ready for the encounter.

    "We know the challenge that Chelsea are going to set us," he said. "We need to be ready for that and we will be ready for that."

    Darlow is not the only Newcastle member to insist their side is ready.

    Current interim manager Graeme Jones has also made it clear that the north eastern side are aware of the danger in front of them, but not intimidated.

    Read More

    sipa_35820401

    "I'd like to see us being a little bit more sophisticated on the ball because we had a short period of putting the team together last week.

    "It's not going to be easy against Chelsea but without divulging too much that would be the first thing."

    Jones will have only been in charge of Newcastle for 10 days when the fixture takes place, after taking over from Steve Bruce on October 20.

    Since then, his side have had one tie that came by way of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35108872
    News

    'We Will Be Ready For Chelsea' - Karl Darlow Warns Thomas Tuchel's Side Ahead of Saturday Clash

    57 seconds ago
    sipa_35820401
    News

    Newcastle Manager Graeme Jones Delivers Latest Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35665801 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Newcastle Clash Perfect Chance for Hudson-Odoi To Back Up Recent Performances

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (70)
    News

    'We Encourage Him to Trust His Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Mateo Kovacic

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    Tuchel Labels Chelsea's Defensive Record as Only 'One Key' to Winning The Premier League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35693799
    News

    Patrick Vieira Refuses To Get Drawn Into Conor Gallagher's Long-Term Future at Crystal Palace

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Drawn Into Title Talk in Race With Man City & Liverpool

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35820401
    News

    'It's Not Going To Be Easy Against Chelsea' - Newcastle Boss Graeme Jones Ahead of Premier League Clash

    3 hours ago