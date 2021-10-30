'We Will Be Ready For Chelsea' - Karl Darlow Warns Thomas Tuchel's Side Ahead of Saturday Clash

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has announced that his side are aware of the danger that Chelsea present, but he insists they are ready for the challenge.

Two two sides are set to face off on Saturday afternoon in matchday 10 of the Premier League.

As it stands, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are top of the table, one point clear of Liverpool, while Graeme Jones' Newcastle sit in 19th place on just four points from nine games.

Speaking ahead of the clash, goalkeeper Karl Darlow insisted his side were ready for the encounter.

"We know the challenge that Chelsea are going to set us," he said. "We need to be ready for that and we will be ready for that."

Darlow is not the only Newcastle member to insist their side is ready.

Current interim manager Graeme Jones has also made it clear that the north eastern side are aware of the danger in front of them, but not intimidated.

"I'd like to see us being a little bit more sophisticated on the ball because we had a short period of putting the team together last week.

"It's not going to be easy against Chelsea but without divulging too much that would be the first thing."

Jones will have only been in charge of Newcastle for 10 days when the fixture takes place, after taking over from Steve Bruce on October 20.

Since then, his side have had one tie that came by way of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

