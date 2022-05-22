Thomas Tuchel accepts Christian Pulisic's finishing for Chelsea is a concern but won't stop pushing him to the limit to extract the best out of the USMNT star.

The 23-year-old has returned eight goals and five assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season, but it could have been a lot more - not only for him, but the rest of the Chelsea attack.

Pulisic has had glorious chances in their last two matches against Liverpool and Leicester City, but failed to put them away as Tuchel's side lost on penalties in the FA Cup final, before drawing 1-1 at home to the Foxes on Thursday night.

Tuchel has a lot of consideration to put in to his thinking behind shaping the Chelsea squad this summer, and the attacking department is firmly on his mind.

He wants more, and was asked specifically about the American winger and knows he hasn't produced, however insists he won't stop supporting him until he returns big goal and assist contributions.

As quoted by the Guardian, Tuchel admitted: "Yeah, it is," responded Tuchel over concerns regarding Pulisic's finishing.

"He is not the player who produced in the last three seasons 30 goals. We will push him to the limit."

Pulisic was apologetic after the draw to Leicester City in midweek, writing on social media: "Not good enough from myself yesterday. I'm aware of that. Just know that I'm hungry as ever. Time to finish strong."

But Tuchel refused to point the finger at any of his attackers, but admitted he may look to bring in new forwards this summer to resolve their issues upfront.

He added: "If we stick to the group then we will try to solve it with these players. Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question. Can we do better in the structure? Can we push the players more? Did we rotate too much? Let’s see.

“There are a lot of options. The numbers we produce from our offensive players don’t allow us to over-perform and we need over-performance if we want to be nearer to the top two teams. I am not pointing fingers, I am not blaming anybody, but we need over-performance from everybody. It’s not over-performance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting.”

