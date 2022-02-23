'We're Done' - Frank Lampard's Message to Jody Morris Before Chelsea Dismissal

Former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has revealed that Frank Lampard rang him to let him know that the club were going to dismiss the pair.

The pair were dismissed in 2020 before Thomas Tuchel took over and led Chelsea to Champions League triumph.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Morris opened up on his last weeks at the club.

Morris said: "The last two weeks at the club there were a few rumours flying about and certain people outside the club were mentioning a few things before.

"We played an FA Cup game two days before and Frank just rang early in the morning before going to work and just said 'that's it lads I'm on the way to the Bridge and we're done' and he said 'I'll ring you after'.

"It's never nice and it wasn't the biggest shock if I'm being brutally honest, it still doesn't feel great."

Chelsea faced Luton Town just days before Lampard's dismissal, a match in which he made Mason Mount captain, and it turned out to be his last in charge.

However, it was only days later he knew he would be leaving the club as he previously said: "It wasn't a gesture because I didn't know I was leaving! But it was about his authority and standing in the group that had risen. He needed to see that and understand that. He needs to rise up."

Lampard is back in management with Everton but his former assistant Morris, who was with him at Derby County and Chelsea, did not follow him to Merseyside.

