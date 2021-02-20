"We're getting there" - Andreas Christensen reflects on Thomas Tuchel's encouraging start as Chelsea manager

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has been impressed by his side's turnaround in form since Thomas Tuchel took over as head coach in January.

The 24-year-old was handed his fourth start in as many games across all competitions in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday - Tuchel's fifth win in his first sixth matches since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

"We had a little dip. But, I think when the group came together, we had one goal [to start winning again]," said the Dane, as quoted by the Mirror.

“It is not just aiming for top three or top four whatever, we just wanted to get back on track and we knew if we did that, anything was possible. At the moment, we are getting the wins. We might not play beautiful football for 90 minutes, but we are getting there."

Despite the west Londoners' trajectory being on the up over the past month-and-a-half, the centre-half admitted that his side are aiming to secure a top-four finish in the league this season with the Premier League title now pretty much out of sight.

The victory over the Magpies earlier during the week took Chelsea back into the top-four for the first time since three months.

Christensen added: "[League leaders] Manchester City are flying at the moment. But again, now we are in the top four, we obviously want to stay there, and make sure we play Champions League again [next season]."

Against the Toons, the defender was positioned at the middle of a back three alongside Antonio Rüdiger and César Azpilicueta, as the Blues notched their fifth clean sheet in Thomas Tuchel's first six games as manager.

Christensen heaped praise on Timo Werner and Kepa Arrizabalaga for the pair's stand-out performances in the victory over Steve Bruce's side.

