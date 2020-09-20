Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have outlined their intentions following their moves to Chelsea this summer.

The duo arrived from Germany, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig respectively, and made their debuts on Monday in the 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

But they will now make their home debuts when Frank Lampard's side host Liverpool in west London as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Werner and Havertz spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the clash on Sunday and revealed their hopes for Liverpool and their goals during their time at Chelsea

"We're all looking forward to this game because not only is it playing against Liverpool, it'll be our first game at Stamford Bridge so we are excited for that. It's a good test for us of where we stand, where we can improve ourselves, where we can do better.

"We are not here to come second or third or we could have stayed at Leverkusen or Leipzig. There we were always third or second!"

Havertz reinforced the ideology of the pair wanting to win trophies during their stay in west London.

"We have such a great team with such good players, a great manager, I think we can achieve everything, but like Timo said, we're here to win titles, and that is our goal."

