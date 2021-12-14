Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We're Like a Family' - Mason Mount Outlines What Makes Chelsea Stand Out Above Man City And Liverpool

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed the main thing that sets his team aside from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in this year's title race.

The 22-year-old has been at the west London club since 2005, when he was aged just six.

Chelsea were recently named Club of the Year at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony following their Champions League win in May with their 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

imago1008597971h

Recently, star midfielder Mason Mount spoke out about what sets the Blues apart from their Premier League rivals.

"There are a lot of players coming through from the academy at the moment, and we've known each other since we were six, seven, eight years old," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"We're very close friends on and off the pitch. We've known each other a very long time and that helps when you have that close bond.

Read More

"Along with the other boys as well, we're definitely like a family; the team is very close together.

"I think that's what you need if you want to go far in competitions, if you want to win big things and win the Premier League. Obviously, that's our next goal."

imago1008581893h

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was recently questioned over what the secret behind Chelsea's successes is, but she was reluctant to answer.

“There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes,” she said, as quoted by Football Italia.

“Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008597921h
News

'We're Like a Family' - Mason Mount Outlines What Makes Chelsea Stand Out Above Man City And Liverpool

50 seconds ago
imago1008656035h
News

Marina Granovskaia Insists There is 'No Secret to Chelsea's Successes'

30 minutes ago
imago1008640791h
News

Report: Seven Everton Players Remain Doubts for Midweek Clash With Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1007042247h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Cash in' on Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga Buyback & Sell-on Clauses for €6M

1 hour ago
imago1007504070h
News

Revealed: Four Chelsea Players Make FIFA FIFPRO XI 23-Man Shortlist

2 hours ago
imago1008344952h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Become Latest Club to Join Transfer Race for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

2 hours ago
imago1008434204h
News

'Two Great Guys' - Thiago Silva Opens Up on Working Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea And Tite With Brazil

3 hours ago
imago1008213197h (1)
News

Report: Ben Chilwell Could Still Need Knee Surgery Despite Returning to 'Light Running' for Chelsea

3 hours ago