'We're Like a Family' - Mason Mount Outlines What Makes Chelsea Stand Out Above Man City And Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed the main thing that sets his team aside from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in this year's title race.

The 22-year-old has been at the west London club since 2005, when he was aged just six.

Chelsea were recently named Club of the Year at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony following their Champions League win in May with their 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Recently, star midfielder Mason Mount spoke out about what sets the Blues apart from their Premier League rivals.

"There are a lot of players coming through from the academy at the moment, and we've known each other since we were six, seven, eight years old," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"We're very close friends on and off the pitch. We've known each other a very long time and that helps when you have that close bond.

"Along with the other boys as well, we're definitely like a family; the team is very close together.

"I think that's what you need if you want to go far in competitions, if you want to win big things and win the Premier League. Obviously, that's our next goal."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was recently questioned over what the secret behind Chelsea's successes is, but she was reluctant to answer.

“There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes,” she said, as quoted by Football Italia.

“Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch.”

