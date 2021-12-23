'We're Looking Forward to It' - Ezri Konsa Fires Warning to Chelsea Ahead of Boxing Day Fixture

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has fired a warning at Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea to prepare well for their Boxing Day clash, as the Birmingham-based side are full of confidence.

Under new manager Steven Gerrard, Villa have won four of their last six games, with their only two losses coming to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have drawn their last two league encounters to Wolves and Everton.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the official Aston Villa website, Konsa revealed what the attitude in the Villa camp is like ahead of their clash with the Blues.

“We know Chelsea haven’t been doing too well and they haven’t got the results they’ve wanted. We’ll look at that, see where we can hurt them and look to get the three points.

“They’re a top side – everyone knows that. They’re in the top three and fighting to win the Premier League, so we know they’ve got a lot of good players.

“But so do we, and last season when they came to Villa Park, we beat them 2-1. We’re looking forward to it.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Manager Steven Gerrard has also stressed that his players should be 'confident' ahead of the clash.

“The players should be confident," he told the official Aston Villa website, "they should have loads of belief heading into a really busy schedule.

"All the players need to be ready and hopefully we can continue to post some positive results for our supporters."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube