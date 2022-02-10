'We're Very Happy' - Kepa Reflects on Reaching Final of Club World Cup With Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has expressed his joy in helping the European champions reach the final of the Club World Cup.

The Spaniard joined the Blues in 2018 for a world record transfer fee of £71.6 million but since arriving, he has struggled to hit the ground running, resulting in him being replaced in goal by Edouard Mendy.

In the absence of Mendy however, who has been representing Senegal at AFCON, he has been Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper and his performances have been impressive.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Kepa expressed his joy in reaching the Club World Cup final after beating Al-Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re very happy. This was our target, to be in the final on Saturday. We faced a very tough opponent, we knew we would. We did it, but the game was very hard.”

The Blues will face Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday in the final of the competition where they will hope to lift their third trophy in Thomas Tuchel's tenure as Chelsea manager.

Since Mendy is now back in training with his side after his AFCON glory with Senegal, Kepa's position in goal for the final is in question, and whether he plays is yet to be seen.

However, since his recent run of form has been impressive, the 26-year-old will hope to retain his place against Palmeiras.

Either way, with both goalkeepers on the books for the European champions, Chelsea will no doubt be confident in their options ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash.

