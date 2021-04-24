Werner: Hudson-Odoi and Abraham told me I'd score against West Ham

Chelsea duo Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham told Timo Werner he'd score against West Ham, which he ended up doing.

Werner was given the nod to lead the line at the London Stadium on Saturday evening and despite a flurry of chances, he only netted once but it proved to be pivotal, as they claimed a 1-0 win over their top four rivals.

He fired in from close range in the 54th minute as he converted Ben Chilwell's cross to score for the first time since February to move Chelsea three points clear in fourth.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Werner revealed his teammates predicted he'd score against the Hammers after the German expressed his happiness at helping the team to all three points.

He told Sky Sports: “The second chance I have to score, but I have to come back slowly. One goal is enough. Two goals might be too much for the beginning!

“I’m very happy that we won this game. It’s a big win for us in the race for the top four. It’s the best feeling after winning a game to score a goal. It was really important for me and for the whole team. It’s great to be back on the scoresheet.

“Callum [Hudson-Odoi] said to me I’ll score today, and 30 seconds later Tammy [Abraham] came to me and said I’d score today. They told me to point to them when I score.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“This season it’s not only the confidence, maybe it’s also luck. Last year the ball always went in, this year it’s different. I’m confident that the chances like my second one will also go in in the next weeks and months.

“The draw against Brighton was tough for us because we wanted to get the win before the West Ham game. Now we have this gap to West Ham. It was really important ahead of a big game on Tuesday, when we play against Real Madrid.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube