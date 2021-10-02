Timo Werner Vows to Not Give Up Despite 16 Disallowed Goals VAR Statistic

Timo Werner has admitted it is hard knowing many of his goals keep getting disallowed but he vows to keep going after getting on the scoresheet against Southampton.

He has had a torrid time with luck in front of goal, and it continued on Saturday against the Saints in the Premier League in west London.

Werner finally found the net in the 84th minute to restore the Blues' lead before they added a third to seal a 3-1 win, but he felt he should've had a goal earlier on in the first half.

The 25-year-old nodded home a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross, but after much deliberation, Martin Atkinson, Mike Dean and VAR decided Cesar Azpilicueta had made a foul in the build and therefore the goal would be chalked off.

Replays show it was extremely soft and Chelsea were unfortunate not to have doubled their lead at that time in the game following Trevoh Chalobah's opener.

A statistic revealed that Werner has now had 16 goals disallowed by VAR since his Chelsea arrival last summer, an incredibly disheartening stat for the German to read.

The Chelsea forward has reflected on the damning record, admitting honestly that it does affect him but he won't allow it to get to him.

What Timo Werner said

Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match, he said: "I didn’t hope it would continue like this, but it drops you a little bit when you always score, celebrate with fans. And then to go to the midline for it to get disallowed. 16 times in one year? It’s hard, but I keep going."

What else was said?

Tuchel wasn't impressed with the decision to rule Werner's goal out in the first half, slamming the officials for the overturning of the doubler.

He said: "We have talks here before the season. Everybody tells me that we go back to English football and we will not whistle soft touches, and it depends how the game goes’.

"Then we are here in the middle of London, it’s raining, it’s some 40 minutes and we have an intensive match, and it’s not even after this situation that there is a goal. There is a chance, a second chance, there is a third cross. The third cross is a goal and we go back. This is not the decisive action for this goal.

"So no, for this situation I have absolutely zero understanding of why we go back to this situation and take a goal away."

