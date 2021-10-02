Timo Werner Reflects On Chelsea's 3-1 Win Against Southampton

Timo Werner has reflected on Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old got on the scoresheet, with another wiped out by VAR, as the Blues ended a run of back-to-back defeats to get back on the winning trail.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring before James Ward-Prowse levelled from the penalty spot in the 61st minute. He was then sent off 16 minutes later for a late challenge on Jorginho.

SIPA USA

Werner made it 2-1 in the 84th minute as a superb Ross Barkley ball found Cesar Azpilicueta, who then played it across for the German to tap in to an empty net.

It moves the Blues to the top of the table for the time being heading into the international break which left Thomas Tuchel's side happy with their efforts on a wet afternoon in west London.

What Timo Werner said

He said: "This game had a lot of ups and downs. We played a very strong game today. We made an early goal which helped us a lot. Of course, the disallowed second goal was hard for us because we already know that Southampton is a strong team and always comes back, how they did. But in the end, the red card helped us a bit, but still we played a very good game and scored important goals at the end.

"The last two games since I have been here were exactly the same against Southampton. They are two teams who play on a very high, intensive level where the ball is not still, is always moving and always both teams giving high pressure. So we expected a high performance from both teams, and in the end we are happy that we won this game.”

On the importance of bouncing back, he added: "Yes, of course. After two defeats it was important for us today to win this game. That was the way we wanted to start. We gave the right answer after two defeats, after two tough games for us. Now it’s important for us to go with a good, happy feeling to the national break and see us in two weeks and start again."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube