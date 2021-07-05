Timo Werner Sends Message to English Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Euro 2020 Semi-Final

Sports Illustrated home
Werner Sends Message to English Chelsea Teammates

The German believes his teammates have what it takes to be crowned double European Champions.
Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner has suggested that his England teammates have what it takes to win this summer's European Championship, after the English knocked out Germany in the Round of 16.

Werner was a guest on Sky Sports' Formula One Austrian Grand Prix, where he was mistaken for a 'Chelsea goalkeeper'.

Speaking the the broadcaster, Werner admitted that he has been impressed with his club collegues at international level for England.

Timo Werner with Chelsea fan and tennis player Dominic Thiem

Werner said: “Yesterday [vs Ukraine] for sure was a brilliant game from them they were the better team in the game on Tuesday [against Germany] so they have it all what you need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best.

“I think they’ll get chances – they’ve proved that in every game they’ve played, Denmark, they’ve had a lot of chances. Whether they take them or not is a different thing. That’s what it’s all about on the night." he said.

Werner's Germany were knocked out by England

“I think England will create chances. England are very strong at set-pieces, but saying that, Denmark are. It’s a good match-up.

“There’s never a lot between England and Denmark. They’re both strong, physical, willing runners, defenders are big, strong, again set-pieces.“When you look at the teams and you match them up, the difference may be – and he’s hit form now, for me – the difference on the night could be Harry Kane.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell will be crowned European Champions for England at Euro 2020. If they can acheive this, the three will be double European Champions, having lifted the Champions League with Chelsea last season.

The Blues will have a winner of the tournament amongst their ranks with Andreas Christensen's Denmark facing England in one of the semi-finals whilst Jorginho and Emerson's Italy go head-to-head with Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain in the other match.

