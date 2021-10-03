Werner: Support From Chelsea Fans Means A Lot Following First League Goal of Season

Timo Werner has admitted the support from Chelsea supporters means a lot to him after he netted his first Premier League goal of the season.

It's been a difficult start to life in England for Werner. Settling into a new country, culture and team has taken its time for the German.

The 25-year-old has had many chances to get off the mark this season in the league when handed the chance by Thomas Tuchel, but it hasn't come for the forward.

But after being handed a start against Southampton on Saturday, Werner got on the scoresheet and off the mark for the season, with a goal in the 84th minute to restore Chelsea's lead, which saw them go onto win the match 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

He also had one goal disallowed by VAR but the sheer delight and relief on his face when he put the ball in the back of the net was evident.

Chelsea fans have stayed behind the forward and he sent the fans a message following their incredible support.

What Timo Werner said

"A lot," responded Werner on how much the fans support means to him.

"They always stay behind me, and the team. They want to push me, play my best level here as I did it in the past. The best thing I can do is to give my best, to try every game to make them happy."

Werner's disallowed goal was his 16th wiped out by VAR since his Chelsea arrival. Despite it being disheartening, Werner won't give up and will keep on going.

He added on the record: "I didn’t hope it would continue like this, but it drops you a little bit when you always score, celebrate with fans. And then to go to the midline for it to get disallowed. 16 times in one year? It’s hard, but I keep going."

