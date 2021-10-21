    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

    Author:

    Chelsea forward Timo Werner will undergo scans on Thursday to learn the extent of his hamstring injury.

    The 25-year-old was replaced at the end of the first half during their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

    On a wet night in west London, Werner was given the nod to start in attack but became the second injury casualty on the night. Romelu Lukaku was forced off with an ankle injury earlier on in the half, before Werner pulled his hamstring just before the interval.

    sipa_35664939

    Tuchel was left frustrated by the double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon. 

    "We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches," said Tuchel. 

    He added: "Always, always (frustrated with injury losses). Normally we are in a good place injury wise. We only had Christian Pulisic out, but we miss everybody. We have a lot of games and competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses."

    sipa_35664595

    Werner's teammate Havertz is hoping the forward's injury is 'not too bad' after confirming he will have an MRI on Thursday. 

    "I don’t know what they have exactly," said Havertz on the injuries to Lukaku and Werner. "I spoke to Timo now, they have to see tomorrow to do an MRI. They are top level strikers, I just hope it's not too bad for them."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

    just now
    sipa_32563863
    News

    Revealed: Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Leading Goals Race Since Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_32834484
    News

    'I Think It Could Be Either of Them' - Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35574333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Find Solutions With Werner & Lukaku Now Sidelined

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35360449
    News

    'I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Keen to Play Regularly

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Callum Hudson-Odoi & Kai Havertz Message After Malmo Win

    3 hours ago