Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

Chelsea forward Timo Werner will undergo scans on Thursday to learn the extent of his hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old was replaced at the end of the first half during their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

On a wet night in west London, Werner was given the nod to start in attack but became the second injury casualty on the night. Romelu Lukaku was forced off with an ankle injury earlier on in the half, before Werner pulled his hamstring just before the interval.

Tuchel was left frustrated by the double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

"We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches," said Tuchel.

He added: "Always, always (frustrated with injury losses). Normally we are in a good place injury wise. We only had Christian Pulisic out, but we miss everybody. We have a lot of games and competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses."

Werner's teammate Havertz is hoping the forward's injury is 'not too bad' after confirming he will have an MRI on Thursday.

"I don’t know what they have exactly," said Havertz on the injuries to Lukaku and Werner. "I spoke to Timo now, they have to see tomorrow to do an MRI. They are top level strikers, I just hope it's not too bad for them."

