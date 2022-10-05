Wesley Fofana Leaves Stamford Bridge On Crutches After AC Milan Game

Wesley Fofana has left Stamford Bridge on crutches after an injury in the AC Milan game.

Wesley Fofana has suffered an injury tonight in the Champions League game against AC Milan, and it does not look good for the Chelsea centre-back. A collision with Rafael Leao saw him hobble off in the first-half, and he was replaced by Trevoh Chalobah.

The injury does not look good initially for Fofana, especially due to the fact it's a knee injury, The centre-back has already injured his ACL before, and repeat injuries to the other knee are quite common.

Fofana left Stamford Bridge on crutches, with a brace on his knee.

Graham Potter has been speaking about the injury, and states it is one of the big disappointments of the evening.

"We’ll have to scan it tomorrow and see how it is. Nothing to report at the moment. That’s the one disappointment of the evening."

It will be a disappointing start to the career of Fofana at Chelsea if the injury is serious, especially after experiencing such a high when opening the score in the first-half.

Wesley Fofana suffered a knee injury tonight. IMAGO / Sportimage

The club will assess the injury tomorrow with the hopes that it could be a twist or a minor impact injury, as opposed to a full blown ACL injury which would keep the player our for a number of months.

"We don't know yet, we scan tomorrow. Fingers crossed. I wouldn't want to speculate on it now but we're concerned and hope for the best".

They were the final words from Graham Potter around the injury.

Read More Chelsea Stories