Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester Squad For Chelsea Clash

  Author:
  Publish date:

As Leicester City hold firm on their stance with Wesley Fofana, it is looking increasingly likely that the defender will be leaving the King Power stadium before next week's transfer deadline.

The Foxes hierarchy have rejected three bids from Chelsea for their star defender and French news outlets have today reported something that could mean Fofana will finally get his dream move to Stamford Bridge.

According to well-regarded outlet RMC Sport, Fofana has been left out of the Leicester squad to face Chelsea this Saturday meaning the 21-year old is set to miss his third game in a row for the side as his future hangs in the balance.

Wesley Fofana

Fofana watches on during his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton last weekend

Chelsea most recent offer of £70million plus add-ons was still not enough for Leicester to accept after their first two bids of £50million and £60million respectively were what Brendan Rodgers described as "nowhere near enough for the club to consider a sale".

Fofana skipped first-team training last week in an attempt to force his way out of Leicester which was the reason for his absence from the Foxes' loss to Southampton last weekend as Rodgers described the environment around the situation as something that "the team doesn't need".

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has faced a lot of questions lately surrounding Fofana's future

Leicester aren't budging on their stance that Chelsea must pay a world-record fee for a defender if they want to secure the services of Fofana, who you would think will start to really push the club to let him go the closer we get to Wednesday's deadline.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmund Tapsoba has been earmarked an internally discussed name at Chelsea should a move for Fofana fail to materialise, but the Frenchman remains the hot priority on Chelsea's to-do list.

