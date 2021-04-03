West Brom team news to face Chelsea: Conor Gallagher ineligible to face parent club

West Brom will be without Conor Gallagher against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon for their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Sam Allardyce's side need the points as they hang down in 19th place in the league, 10 points away from league safety.

But they will miss Gallagher, who has been a key man for the Baggies this term, due to him being ineligible to face his parent club, Chelsea, on Saturday.

Gallagher is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season once his loan deal at the Hawthorns ends, but Tuchel wants him to remain focused on West Brom for now.

"It is not only my decision, it his responsibility to show up and this is what he does," said Tuchel.

"It is not the moment to take decisions now for Conor but I am very aware that he is still our player. The momentum now is that we have crucial weeks ahead of us, and for him and his mission at West Brom also.

"So he fought his way through as a loan player which is very impressive and he never stops improving. He is a very regular player for West Brom and I wish that he can stay totally focused on that and when it is the moment and the situation to decide, we will decide - but it is clearly not now."

Baggies boss, Allardyce, believes Gallagher would be better off staying at West Brom rather than returning to Chelsea next season, if they can avoid the drop.

