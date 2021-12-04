'We Want to Challenge Them' - David Moyes Excited for Chelsea Clash

Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
West Ham Boss David Moyes 'Looking Forward' to Chelsea Clash

Author:

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said he is 'looking forward' to his side's clash against Chelsea on Saturday. 

The East London side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, nine points behind the Blues who will head into the game at the London Stadium top of the league.

His side lost both meetings between the two last season, with Timo Werner scoring the only goal the last time they faced each other at the home of the Irons. 

Speaking to the media ahead of the London derby, Moyes gave his thoughts on the upcoming game against the reigning European Champions

"All the games excite you. Last week we played the Champions league finalists, this week we play the winners. And I always say you want to test yourself against the best.

"We want to challenge them and we’ll try our best to do that on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it. I think we’ve played quite well against them in recent seasons.

"We had a great win when Yarmolenko scored the winner late on and that’s one I’ll always remember. Last year we were a little unlucky to not get something out of the games, but let’s not kid ourselves, Chelsea are a top team."

The Hammers have enjoyed a strong start to the season. They signed former Blue Kurt Zouma on a permanent deal in the summer and were able to beat Chelsea's title rivals Liverpool 3-2 at home.

Moyes' side have also secured their progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

