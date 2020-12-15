NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

West Ham could see return of Michail Antonio against Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have received an injury blow ahead of their London derby clash against West Ham on Monday 21 December.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been out due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained prior to the international break last month, and then sustaining another hamstring injury which has kept him out. 

As per West Ham insider EXWHUEmployee, Antonio is hoping to return against Chelsea on Monday.

The 30-year-old is out of their clash against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, however could return when David Moyes' side visit Stamford Bridge. 

"Michail is coming on, he is back on the grass," said Moyes said on Tuesday. 

"I think the game tomorrow might come too early for him. He is coming on and we are getting him closer. We want to get him right, be correct with him. We are missing him and we know that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

west-ham-united-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
News

West Ham could see return of Michail Antonio against Chelsea

49502443 (1)
News

Kai Havertz: Chelsea squad honoured to play for Frank Lampard

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley (1)
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United considering move for Fikayo Tomori

leicester-city-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

Revealed: How Jose Mourinho was smuggled out of Cobham after Chelsea sacking in December 2015

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (39)
News

Revealed: Olivier Giroud rejected summer move to Bordeaux

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-sevilla
News

Why Thiago Silva's word saw him join Chelsea despite PSG's attempts to keep him

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (1)
News

Nuno Espirito Santo: Chelsea will be a tough test for Wolves

wingers 1
Opinions

Comment: Do Chelsea need to sign another winger in January?

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league (3)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Christian Pulisic set to start for the Blues