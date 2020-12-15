West Ham could see return of Michail Antonio against Chelsea

Chelsea have received an injury blow ahead of their London derby clash against West Ham on Monday 21 December.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been out due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained prior to the international break last month, and then sustaining another hamstring injury which has kept him out.

As per West Ham insider EXWHUEmployee, Antonio is hoping to return against Chelsea on Monday.

The 30-year-old is out of their clash against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, however could return when David Moyes' side visit Stamford Bridge.

"Michail is coming on, he is back on the grass," said Moyes said on Tuesday.

"I think the game tomorrow might come too early for him. He is coming on and we are getting him closer. We want to get him right, be correct with him. We are missing him and we know that."

