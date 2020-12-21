West Ham set to be without Michail Antonio for Chelsea clash

West Ham are set to be without Michail Antonio against Chelsea on Monday night.

David Moyes revealed on Friday that Antonio was to be assessed ahead of the game to whether he would feature for the Hammers.

"He is back on the grass so we are pleased with that, whether Monday is too soon we will need to assess as well."

Chelsea would have been hoping that the 30-year-old would be unavailable for the visitors and it has been revealed that he is unlikely to start against the Blues.

West Ham insider EXWhuEmployee claims Moyes will be without Antonio who is 'unlikely to be fit' for the visit to Stamford Bridge.

This will come as a blow to West Ham who were hoping Antonio would return to face Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea will be without Reece James on Monday night [knee], with Cesar Azpilicueta set to start at right-back.

