West Ham supporters involved in 'persistent and sustained' homophobic chanting towards Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

West Ham fans were involved in relentless homophobic chanting at Stamford Bridge as they saw the Hammers edge out Chelsea, securing a first win in West London at the fourteenth attempt in the Premier League.

Aaron Cresswell sent the visitors away with the bragging rights after he beat Kepa Arrizabalaga, as his effort was struck into the bottom right-hand corner in front of the visiting section.

#CHEWHU 2
Aaron Cresswell striking the visitors ahead at Stamford Bridge on a cold afternoon in West London.Getty Images

But despite Manuel Pellegrini easing pressure on the safety of his job, the victory was marred by homophobic chanting by the Irons’ travelling support.

Relentless chants from the first whistle to the last, of ‘Chelsea are rent boys, everywhere they go’ were heard clearly throughout at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Twomey said he has never heard it that bad prior to today: "I’ve never heard it quite that bad before."

It comes on the week of the Rainbow Laces initiative, which is there to promote LGBT+ inclusion within sport.

Kick It Out have urged all supporters who attended the game, that if they heard any homophobic chants, to report them immediately.

They have also called for action previously following chants towards the Chelsea fans, after they issued a statement when the Blues were subject to homophobic chanting against Liverpool last April.

"We are absolutely clear: the ‘rent boy’ chant is homophobic and must be treated as such.”

"The ‘rent boy’ chants have been directed at Chelsea for years, with little action taken by The FA or police – and that must not continue.

"We expect stronger condemnation and appropriate sanctions. just as we would for any other form of discrimination."

Chelsea had previously urged supporters ahead of the London derby to remain respectful and to not use any discriminatory language in their chanting. 

