West Ham team news to face Chelsea: Michail Antonio to be assessed ahead of London derby

Author:
Publish date:

David Moyes has delivered the West Ham team news ahead of Monday's London derby against Chelsea in the Premier League. 

Chelsea host a West Ham side who have won four of their last six, while Frank Lampard's side have lost back-to-back league outings. 

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi could come back into the side after they returned to training this week following hamstring injuries. 

It's been a frustrating week for the Blues. 

And Moyes revealed the Hammers team news which could see Michail Antonio return from a hamstring injury.

"We are not too bad, one or two knocks," said Moyes on injury news. 

"Fabian Balbuena missed midweek and I need to see how he is, I am not sure where he is going to be just yet.

"Micky Antonio is back on the grass so we are pleased with that, whether Monday is too soon we will need to assess as well.

"Overall, we have a few knocks and players carrying things but that would be normal getting to this stage of the season."

