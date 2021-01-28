West Ham tracking Billy Gilmour situation with midfielder set for loan move in January

West Ham are keeping tabs on Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour and retain hopes of signing the talented Scotsman on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a short-term move away from the club this month, with the midfielder himself considering the possibility of an exit in January.

According to a report by the Mirror, Gilmour is admired by West Ham manager David Moyes, who is keen to add the versatile midfielder to his ranks till the end of the season. The report also mentioned that Moyes wished to sign Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley last summer, but was beaten to the chase by Aston Villa.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gilmour, who broke into the Chelsea first-team last season under Frank Lampard, suffered a knee injury against Crystal Palace in July 2020, which halted his progress but has shown signs this season of his promise and potential.

Now, he's under a new manager in Thomas Tuchel, and it remains unclear if Gilmour will feature regularly under the German and as per the Telegraph, a move away until the end of the season is expected.

Gilmour was left out of the matchday squad entirely for Tuchel's first game in charge of the Blues against Wolves on Wednesday night which ended in a draw, however Tuchel did make it clear he chose the team on experience.

Gilmour has mainly featured for the Blues in cup competitions this season under Frank Lampard since returning from a knee injury in mid-November.

Sources recently confirmed to the Mirror that Gilmour will be allowed to leave on loan in January with the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom, Wolves and Crystal Palace all interested as well.

There have been other claims that unnamed clubs from each of the Premier League, Championship, Bundesliga and Eredivisie are vying for the Scotsman's signature too.

Gilmour is hoping to be selected in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the Euros this summer, and his best chance of selection could be to head out on loan to get regular game time.

