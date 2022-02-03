Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'We've Got a Good Relationship' - Declan Rice on Childhood Idol at Chelsea, John Terry

West Ham vice-captain Declan Rice has revealed his childhood idol was Chelsea's John Terry, going on to explain the relationship the pair now have.

Rice grew up in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, during Terry's tenure as captain, before he left to join West Ham aged 14.

imago1009337517h

The 23-year-old is now vice-captain to Mark Noble at West Ham and is valued by his club at over £100 million. Yet, despite the high price tag, he continues to be linked with a move back to west London.

Speaking to Gary Neville, as part of The Overlap series, Rice revealed his idolisation of the former England and Chelsea centre-back, and let slip the relationship the two now hold.

Read More

"I speak to him a lot, I speak to him all the time," he told Neville. "For me growing up being a Chelsea fan, having a season ticket, going to all of the games, being in the academy, just looking at him, everything was him. JT."

imago1002117333h

"I said when I was younger: 'if I make it, I want to be no.26'. He was amazing for me when I got released as well. He picked up the phone, he didn't have to, I was only 14 at the time. We've got a good relationship."

According to reports, West Ham are now expecting some serious summer bids for their star player, who they value at over £100 million.

Chelsea's interest in the youngster has never ceased, and it is expected that if he were to leave his east London club, the his former side would be his first choice.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009337517h
News

'We've Got a Good Relationship' - Declan Rice on Childhood Idol at Chelsea, John Terry

1 minute ago
imago1009489358h
News

Frank Lampard Reflects Back on 17 Months as Chelsea Manager Ahead of New Everton Job

46 minutes ago
imago0035581837h
News

Petr Cech Bids Fond Farewell to Joe Edwards Who Has Linked Up With Frank Lampard at Everton

1 hour ago
imago1008934178h (2)
News

Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Gallagher & Tuchel: Chelsea Dominate Nominations List at 2022 London Football Awards

2 hours ago
imago1009024026h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursue Interest in Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa With Ben Chilwell Absence

3 hours ago
imago1009370457h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel's Revised Chelsea Squad Confirmed for Remainder of 2021/22 Premier League Season

3 hours ago
pjimage (12)
News

What Jordan Houghton Expects on Chelsea Return as Plymouth Eye FA Cup Upset

3 hours ago
imago1006940667h
News

'I Was Close to Signing' - Fabio Cannavaro Reveals He Was Close to Chelsea Move in 2006

4 hours ago