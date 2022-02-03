'We've Got a Good Relationship' - Declan Rice on Childhood Idol at Chelsea, John Terry

West Ham vice-captain Declan Rice has revealed his childhood idol was Chelsea's John Terry, going on to explain the relationship the pair now have.

Rice grew up in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, during Terry's tenure as captain, before he left to join West Ham aged 14.

The 23-year-old is now vice-captain to Mark Noble at West Ham and is valued by his club at over £100 million. Yet, despite the high price tag, he continues to be linked with a move back to west London.

Speaking to Gary Neville, as part of The Overlap series, Rice revealed his idolisation of the former England and Chelsea centre-back, and let slip the relationship the two now hold.

"I speak to him a lot, I speak to him all the time," he told Neville. "For me growing up being a Chelsea fan, having a season ticket, going to all of the games, being in the academy, just looking at him, everything was him. JT."

"I said when I was younger: 'if I make it, I want to be no.26'. He was amazing for me when I got released as well. He picked up the phone, he didn't have to, I was only 14 at the time. We've got a good relationship."

According to reports, West Ham are now expecting some serious summer bids for their star player, who they value at over £100 million.

Chelsea's interest in the youngster has never ceased, and it is expected that if he were to leave his east London club, the his former side would be his first choice.

