What ball number are Chelsea in the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

Chelsea will find out their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round on Monday as they look to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Frank Lampard's side narrowly secured their spot in the next round draw after a 2-1 victory against Championship side Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori either side of the half-time interval were enough for Frank Lampard's side to advance into the Fifth Round of the competition.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The number you'll need to look out for is no.2 - that is Chelsea's number for the Fifth Round draw.

Time and Streaming

The draw will take place on Monday 27th January at 7:20PM UK time. It will be broadcasted live on BBC One.

Chelsea are yet to face a top-flight side in this year's competition after hosting Nottingham Forest in the Third Round.

Full list of confirmed ball numbers:

1 Tranmere Rovers or Manchester United

2 Chelsea

3 Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur

4 Sheffield Wednesday

5 AFC Bournemouth of Arsenal

6 Northampton Town or Derby County

7 Leicester City

8 Sheffield United

9 Reading or Cardiff City

10 West Bromwich Albion

11 Norwich City

12 Coventry City or Birmingham City

13 Manchester City or Fulham

14 Newcastle United or Oxford United

15 Portsmouth

16 Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

There will be no replays in this round and onwards. All games which end in a draw at full-time will head to extra-time and then penalties if needed.

