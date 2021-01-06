What Billy Gilmour has to do to make Scotland Euro 2020 squad

Billy Gilmour has been told he needs to play more games between January and the summer to have any chance of making the Scotland squad for the European Championships.

The 19-year-old is highly rated by club and country since his breakthrough into the Chelsea first-team last season.

But his breakthrough was held back after he suffered a knee injury last July, which only saw him return to the first-team squad in December.

Gilmour has made two appearances this season for the Blues under Frank Lampard in the Premier League, both from the bench, and is hoping to make the Euro 2020 squad with his national side.

But his boss, and former Chelsea assistant, Steve Clarke has admitted despite Gilmour's quality, he needs to collect more minutes to have any chance of being selected

"Without going overboard on one player, I don’t like to do that, Gilmour is a good player," Clarke told the Herald.

"There is no doubt about it. He is very highly thought of at Chelsea, he’s from the same neck of the woods as me so being an Ayrshire boy he must have a great character.

"He needs to play more games, I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.

"Even the people at Chelsea know he’s got to play a few more games than he has at this moment in time.

"He is one for the future, absolutely."

A loan spell hadn't yet been discussed by the Blues however Lampard is set to keep hold of Gilmour in his squad this month.

