'What Can I do?' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Thiago Silva's Brazil Call up

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict regarding 37-year-old defender Thiago Silva's call up for his national side, Brazil.

After travelling to play for the South American side, the defender is likely to miss the Blues' next match against Brentford.

Speaking to Chelsea FC regarding the decision, Tuchel has given admitted his frustration.

Silva did not travel to South America during the last international break and was reportedly set to be suspended as Chelsea did not allow him to travel, however the Brazil Federation did not take further action.

This time, Chelsea are allowing the Brazil captain to travel and play for his country but this could lead to him missing the Blues' next match upon his return.

England have recently changed the rules for players returning to the UK from 'red list' countries, meaning that vaccinated players will be allowed to play matches and train whilst isolating at the club's facilities.

Tuchel has confirmed that the defender will return as Chelsea face Brentford, meaning he would be unavailabe for selection.

The German confirmed: "He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold himm back. It's impossible."

Tuchel continued to admit that Chelsea are allowing the defender to go on international duty so that he avoids a suspension upon his return.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

