October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'What Can I do?' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Thiago Silva's Brazil Call up

An honest answer.
Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict regarding 37-year-old defender Thiago Silva's call up for his national side, Brazil.

After travelling to play for the South American side, the defender is likely to miss the Blues' next match against Brentford.

Speaking to Chelsea FC regarding the decision, Tuchel has given admitted his frustration.

0_Thiago-Silva-and-Jorginho

Silva did not travel to South America during the last international break and was reportedly set to be suspended as Chelsea did not allow him to travel, however the Brazil Federation did not take further action.

This time, Chelsea are allowing the Brazil captain to travel and play for his country but this could lead to him missing the Blues' next match upon his return.

England have recently changed the rules for players returning to the UK from 'red list' countries, meaning that vaccinated players will be allowed to play matches and train whilst isolating at the club's facilities.

sipa_35373770

Tuchel has confirmed that the defender will return as Chelsea face Brentford, meaning he would be unavailabe for selection.

The German confirmed: "He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford. 

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold himm back. It's impossible."

Tuchel continued to admit that Chelsea are allowing the defender to go on international duty so that he avoids a suspension upon his return.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (4)
News

'What Can I do?' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Thiago Silva's Brazil Call up

43 seconds ago
sipa_35236800 (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring New Attacking Options Ahead of January Transfer Window

20 minutes ago
sipa_35322934 (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Thiago Silva Out of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Brentford

45 minutes ago
sipa_35374459
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message After Making Five Changes in Southampton Win

1 hour ago
pjimage (21)
News

Revealed: Why Saul Niguez Didn't Feature Against Southampton Despite Being 'Very Close' to Chelsea Start

1 hour ago
sipa_32954509
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Race to Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

2 hours ago
sipa_35187029
News

Tuchel: Saul Will Get Chances at Chelsea if He Continues to Work Hard

2 hours ago
sipa_35236800 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Full Responsibility Over Chelsea Team Selections

3 hours ago