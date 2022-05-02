Thomas Tuchel Asks 'What Can I Do?' After Further Individual Errors at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure as he asked 'What can I do?' after yet another individual error in their loss to Everton.

Cesar Azpilicueta was at fault, losing the ball to Richarlison in the opening stages of the second half as the Toffees scored and went on to win the game 1-0.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel showed his frustrations at yet another mistake.

The error against Everton adds to a handful of mistakes this season including ones against Real Madrid, which cost Chelsea a Champions League place and Arsenal, amongst others.

When asked if he can help his players cut out the errors in their game which have proven to be costly, he said: "No, what can I do?

"The ball is free, then give a goal away. It is the worst thing that can happen to you in this atmosphere and situation. It happens too often, and we struggle to play without big mistakes. That's why we struggle to have results."

The Blues were sat in a comfortable position in the Premier League just a few weeks ago but losses to Brentford, Arsenal and Everton, as well as a draw to Manchester United, have seen their rivals creep up behind them.

The Gunners are currently just three points behind Tuchel's men as the Blues have been dragged into a fight for the top four.

Four points in their remaining matches should be enough for Chelsea to secure Champions League football next season but Tuchel will be hoping that his side cut out their errors.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have played the most matches in Europe this season due to their involvement in the Club World Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup alongside Premier League matches, so tiredness was sure yo creep in.

