What Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel shouted at Timo Werner during win against Everton

What Thomas Tuchel shouted at Timo Werner during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Everton

Thomas Tuchel was heard shouting at Chelsea forward Timo Werner in the first-half of their 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League.

Werner was given the nod to start in the Blues attack but Tuchel was picked up on pitch-side microphones questioning the German's role in the opening 15 minutes when the game was goalless.

Tuchel said in German: "Timo, how much longer do you play left? You play right. You've played left for 15 minutes. Do you not understand?"

Chelsea went onto win the game 2-0 against the Toffees to extend their unbeaten start to 11 games under Tuchel.

Werner didn't manage to get on the scoresheet though against Carlo Ancelotti's side as an own goal from Ben Godfrey and a penalty from Jorginho sealed the points.

Tuchel was extremely pleased post-match with the performance.

"We deserved to win," said Tuchel.

"It was a very difficult first half and we struggled at points to find the right moments for acceleration in the offensive third, but we controlled the game completely.

"In the second half, we increased our level and we passed the ball better to escape the pressure. We created many chances and could have scored more goals. I thought the first half was a good performance but the second half was excellent."

