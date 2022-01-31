What Chelsea Can Expect on Deadline Day as January Window Ends

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Chelsea are yet to make any first team signing in January.

However, there are still areas that need strengthening as Thomas Tuchel could look to add to or trim his squad on Deadline Day.

Here is what to expect from the Blues on the last day of the January window.

Tino Anjorin, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Any of Chelsea's midfield trio could be set for a Deadline Day move, with Tino Anjorin the most likely to depart.

Southampton have been linked with a permanent move for the 20-year-old but it appears that he will instead depart on loan to the Championship.

Reports have stated that Huddersfield Town will be the side to sign Anjorin until the end of the season.

Ross Barkley has been heavily linked with a move to Everton but the Toffees have since reportedly signed Donny Van de Beek on loan, meaning that if they were to bring in Barkley it would have to be on a permanent deal.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks likely to remain at Chelsea, as Tuchel confirmed, but there could be some movement late on if anything arises.

Kenedy loan move

Leeds United have enquired about signing Kenedy before January's deadline, however it is unclear as to whether the Blues will let him depart.

If a move is to happen, Chelsea will need to inform Leeds of it before it is too late or keep Kenedy for the rest of the season, acting as back-up to Marcos Alonso.

A surprise wing-back move

It is clear that Tuchel has wanted a wing-back all month due to the injury to Ben Chilwell.

Kenedy was brought back from his loan spell at Flamengo early to provide cover but it is clear he was not the solution, as Tuchel confessed himself.

Therefore, Chelsea could potentially look to pull off a surprise loan swoop if a left-back becomes available.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Sergino Dest are yet to find new clubs and face uncertain futures going into the final day of the window.

However, a move is very unlikely with Chelsea not expected to make any signings on the final day of the winter market.

