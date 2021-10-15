What Chelsea Fans Have Made of Bizzare Premier League Prediction

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to a supercomputer predicting that Thomas Tuchel's side will win the Premier League this season.

The computer also believes that Chelsea will only concede one more goal between now and the end of the season, and will go unbeaten - with their only loss coming to Manchester City, a fixture that has already been played.

In other surprising news, the computer predicted that newly promoted Brentford would finish in the Champions League spots ahead of Manchester United.

Norwich City, Southampton and Burnley are all predicted to face relegation whilst Arsenal and Tottenham could be in for more mid-table mediocrity.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted to the prediction on Twitter:

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube