What Chelsea have said on joining the European Super League

It was confirmed on Sunday evening the plans to form a new European Super League which will include 12 founding clubs, including Chelsea.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are the other five English clubs to have backed the proposal to form a new competition.

Barcelona are the founding member, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan the other six clubs.

It has not gone down across the football fans - it could potentially represent the 'end of football' as we know it.

But what did Chelsea say on their announcement?

In a club statement released in the late hours of Sunday night, they wrote: "Chelsea FC has today joined eleven of Europe’s leading clubs in forming a new mid-week competition, the European Super League.

"A joint statement released by all twelve founding clubs is below. Further information will be provided in due course.

"We look forward to working with all key stakeholders, particularly our supporters, as this competition develops.

What is the format?

20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.

Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.

An August start with clubs participating in two groups of ten, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter finals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue

As per the Athletic, the possible participation of Chelsea and Manchester City has been described by sources as more out of a desire not to be left behind, than a fervent desire to lead the charge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube