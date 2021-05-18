Chelsea to Wear 2020/21 Home Shirt vs Leicester City in Premier League

Chelsea will revert back to their 2020/21 home strip against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The club wore their newly released 2021/22 home kit at the weekend in the FA Cup final which saw them lose 1-0 against Leicester City. It was also worn by the Women's team who suffered a 4-0 defeat in the Champions League final to Barcelona.

Some have claimed the kit is already cursed. It has been confirmed they will ditch next season's strip for the league clash against the Foxes in west London for their current home kit.

Chelsea will be hoping for revenge against Brendan Rodgers' side in west London, to also keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

Ahead of the match, Tuchel highlighted the importance of Tuesday's match following the FA Cup final defeat.

“It would look like I am a bad loser if I say ‘yes’,” said Tuchel in response to if the league game at Stamford Bridge was more important. “I am not a good loser but I want to be a respectful loser and I am not here to play the (cup final) match down because of financial reasons.

“We lost a big match, it was a huge match for us, we put out the best team possible, we did not rest anybody because we had the feeling that this game tomorrow is more important.

“But, but - there is a but. Do we want to play Champions League next season? Yes, this is the target when I stepped into this club. I want to be very clear – the task was ‘let’s try everything to be in the top four’. The task was not ‘let’s try everything to win the FA Cup’ because the FA Cup, as big as it is, does not bring you to Champions League football next season. It’s top four that brings us that.

“So, yes, [Tuesday's game] is another huge game but, like I said, this game was big for us. It was a final. Once you can collect silverware you try everything simply out of respect. And me and the players – be very sure about this – we think zero about how much money we earn. This is not in our heads.”

