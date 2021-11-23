Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
What Chelsea Need to do Against Juventus to Qualify From Champions League Group H

Author:

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League Group H fixture on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men know what they need to do to qualify for the next round of the tournament, after winning three and losing one of the opening four matches.

A point will do for the Blues if they are to reach the round of 16, whilst three points will see them still in with a shot at topping the group.

imago1007760625h

Juventus currently sit top of Group H on 12 points, winning all four matches so far whilst Tuchel's side are in second on nine points.

A loss in Turin damaged the Blues' hopes of finishing top of the table and potentially drawing an easier opponent in the next round but if Chelsea can beat Juventus on Tuesday, winning the group remains a possibility.

The Blues' goal difference sits at five, with Juventus on seven. A 1-0 win will see the teams go level on points and goal difference, whilst Chelsea winning by two goals or more will see them move to top of the group.

The final fixture sees Chelsea travel to Russia to face Zenit, who are currently on three points and third in the table.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

