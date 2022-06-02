Skip to main content

What Christian Pulisic Did for USMNT vs Morocco to Follow in Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta's Footsteps

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic followed in the footsteps of his Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta during his country's 3-0 friendly victory over Morocco.

The 23-year-old was voted Man of the Match, registering two assists as his side were on fine form against the African side.

Alongside his fine creative display, Chelsea fans will have been impressed by his leadership qualities as they picked up on what the forward did to help his teammate score a third.

imago1012407130h

Pulisic won a penalty in the second-half with a fantastic piece of skill before proving his worth as the leader of his national team.

The 23-year-old looked likely to take the spot-kick which he earned after picking up the ball and being surrounded by Morocco players, attempting to unnerve him.

However, the Chelsea man handed the ball to his debutant and childhood friend Haji Wright, who converted from the spot.

The scenes caught the eyes of the Chelsea fans, whose minds were cast back to the Club World Cup in February, with Azpilicueta doing similar for Kai Havertz.

Although the stakes weren't as high during an international friendly, Pulisic took all the pressure off Wright, allowing him to focus on the penalty itself rather than the mind games.

Pulisic has certainly learned from his Chelsea skipper, and brought the psychological technique into the international matches, showing that he is already becoming a fine leader and captain at such a young age - learning from his Blues' skipper.

imago1012378170h
