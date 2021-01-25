What Christian Pulisic has said on incoming boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has fond memories of his time as a teenager at Borussia Dortmund under Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic, 21, was promoted to the first-team from the youth ranks at Dortmund in 2016 by Tuchel, who then left the German club the following year.

With Tuchel expected to be announced as Chelsea manager imminently, Pulisic reflected on his spell in Germany under the 47-year-old.

The American said, as quoted by ESPN FC: "I'm just very thankful for everything he did for me. Tuchel always trusted me and gave me a chance."

(Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

The German's appointment could help Pulisic get up and running this season as injuries have marred the winger's campaign so far.

Chelsea are hoping to have Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during their clash with Wolves on Wednesday, their first game in the post-Frank Lampard era.

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, taking over from Frank Lampard, who was relieved of his duties as Blues boss on Monday.

The club want the former PSG boss to be on the bench at Stamford bridge against the west Midlands outfit, as per Simon Stone of the BBC.

There have been contradicting reports regarding Tuchel's contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports, the former Dortmund manager will sign an 18-month contract at Chelsea.

But, as per RMC Sport [via GFFN], Tuchel will be given a 4.5 year contract at the west London outfit.

