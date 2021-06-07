Pulisic: USMNT's Nations League Triumph 'Perfect Way to End the Year'

What Christian Pulisic Said After Firing USMNT to CONCACAF Nations League Glory

Christian Pulisic ended the 2020/21 campaign in the perfect style after captaining the USMNT to win the CONCACAF Nations League.

The 22-year-old finished the domestic season with Chelsea winning the Champions League in Porto on May 29, and he added another trophy to the cabinet as USA beat Mexico 3-2 to win the Nations League.

Pulisic led his side out in Denver and scored the winning penalty in extra time in the 114th minute to earn his second trophy in just over a week.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Watch: Christian Pulisic Nets Penalty As USMNT Win CONCACAF Nations League

The Chelsea star was ecstatic at the final whistle and he spoke of his pride post-match.

What Christian Pulisic said on the triumph in Denver

"I said 'I'm going to go out and swinging and put this top bins and I'm going to go for it' and sure enough it went in," Pulisic told CBS Sports on his winning penalty.

"This is the perfect way to end the year, honestly. I'm so proud, I'm so proud of this group, we needed everyone today. It was a phenomenal performance."

He added: "We're so proud. We have a long way to go but we're happy."

Pulisic had his goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to thank after he crucially saved Andres Guardado's penalty in the 124th minute to ensure the USA held onto their 3-2 victory.

Pulisic continued: "It's all Ethan. I knew he was going to save it, I was so confident in him. He does a great job on penalties and I knew that so I was confident."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube