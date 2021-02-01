"What does it change?" - Thomas Tuchel not concerned about duration of contract after signing initial 18-month deal as Chelsea manager

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is aware that the length of his contract as manager won't matter if he doesn't win lead the club to silverware during his time in charge.

The 47-year-old penned an initial 18-month contract at Chelsea last week - till the end of the 2021/22 season, with an option of a further year which both parties can take, as per David Ornstein of the Athletic.

‘I want to be very honest with you. At first, it was a concern, a little bit like, 'Oh, why 18 months?'," said Tuchel, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"And after one minute, I thought: 'What does it change? What does it change if they [the board] gave me four-and-a- half years and they sack me anyway?' If they are not happy with me, they will sack me anyway.

"If they gave me four-and-a-half years and put in a clause that, when they sack me, they don’t pay me, where can I be sure that I am there four and a half years? You cannot. That is the truth at this level."

The former Dortmund and PSG boss is the 13th manager appointed by owner Roman Abramovich since he took over the club in 2003 - a strategy that has paid dividends on the pitch as far as silverware is concerned but one that has drawn heavy criticism from the Chelsea fanbase.

Tuchel added: "I don’t want to be too much of a philosopher, but where is the role right now of coaches?

"Obviously here [in England], it is different but in Germany, in France, are we in charge of the whole team, also of the transfers or not? Are we totally free in everything we do, or not?"

The German went on to say that he isn't afraid of the new challenge that he's taken on board and that he is aware of the hefty expectation that comes with the Chelsea job.

"Are we only responsible for bad results, or also for good results? Where is this role and where do we find ourselves? I decided not to worry about that too much," added Tuchel.

"I decided to be brave enough to take this adventure because it was absolutely clear that I want to do it and I don’t want to miss the chance. But it’s also my character to believe more in the chances than in the risks.

"For me personally, there’s absolutely nothing to be afraid of. I’m very grateful to do this job at this level. I don’t want to lose my time to think about the risks."

