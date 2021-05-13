Jorginho Wants to Lift Champions League Trophy With Chelsea to Achieve Dream

What Childhood Dream Jorginho Wants to Achieve With Chelsea This Season

Jorginho is hoping to seal Champions League glory on May 29 when Chelsea face Manchester City in the final.

Chelsea are in the all-English final after seeing off Atletico Madrid, Porto and then Real Madrid in the knockout stages, which has set up a clash against Pep Guardiola's men.

It's the first time the Blues have reached the final since their 2012 triumph in Munich, and it will be Jorginho's first attempt of trying to lift the coveted trophy.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

He has already won the Europa League with Chelsea, but is now hoping to go all the way later this month in the biggest European club competition to complete his childhood dream.

What Jorginho said on reaching the final

“You tell me what kid doesn’t dream about winning the Champions League?" he told PA.

“In that moment at the end against Madrid, I realised how hard I had worked for this, and how hard we all have worked.

“So yes I got emotional, because it’s not just a game.

“My thoughts turned to my family, my friends, the people who were close to me the whole time, in every single moment in my life. And I’m sure their thoughts were there as well.

“It was an amazing feeling, reaching the final.

“Maybe some people can say it’s nothing, but it’s a lot, and now there are two more steps to achieve our dreams.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube