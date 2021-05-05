What Eden Hazard did after Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of Champions League

Eden Hazard's emotions at the full-time whistle after Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League have caused controversy.

The 30-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure in 2019 but it was an unhappy return after Thomas Tuchel's side won 2-0 on the night, 3-1 on aggregate, to seal their place in the Champions League final later this month.

Hazard was kept quiet all night by the Blues and was taken off in the late stages of the second half.

At full time when Real's exit was confirmed, Hazard headed over to his former teammates and was caught in extremely happy mood despite defeat.

It caused quite a stir amongst the Spanish media and the wider footballing community as Hazard embraced his return to west London.

What Zinedine Zidane said on Real Madrid's exit

“They were superior, they deserved to win," Zidane told RMC Sport. "They were more effective over the course of the match, they had a lot of chances too.

"Over the course of the two matches, they deserve the qualification. These are matches of a very high level, [and] we missed something tonight. It is not about organisation, even though in the duels it was difficult.

"But anyway I have said that, but I remain very proud of my players. The path they have achieved with the difficulties that we have experienced. We have to congratulate ourselves for getting here. We were one match away from the final. But tonight they were better.”

Zidane also played coy on whether this was his final Champions League game in charge of Madrid, adding: "I have not thought about anything, tonight it is just disappointment for everyone.

"Aside from that, we have four more matches in La Liga, we are going to rest and focus on that to go and get something."

