'A Huge Step' - What FA Cup Glory Could Mean to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

What FA Cup Glory Could Mean to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes it could be a 'huge step' for this Chelsea squad if they were to lift this season's FA Cup.

Chelsea face Leicester City in the final at Wembley on Saturday, which could see them win their first trophy under Tuchel who took over only less than four months ago.

For many of the squad, they suffered heartbreak in last year's final against Arsenal, falling to a 2-1 defeat last August, and they will be hoping to put that right by lifting the trophy this time round.

It's a squad mixed of younger and senior players, and Tuchel thinks a win at Wembley 'could be absolutely crucial' for the development of the squad.

What Thomas Tuchel said ahead of the FA Cup final

“Given the fact we are a young team, it could be a huge step to overcome this obstacle and make the last step and have this experience together.

“It could be absolutely crucial. They can be crucial moments and in terms of development it can be a huge boost

"We have some quite impressive memories now together with this squad. They are very reliable in crucial moments. We had a tough semi-final so yes we have all the right to be confident and are fully aware that we need another big step to fulfil our dream.

“We are Chelsea and we are about winning and we want to win titles and as many as possible. A win tomorrow (Saturday) is absolutely crucial and will not change nothing, hopefully for the next one.”

