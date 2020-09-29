SI.com
Revealed: What Frank Lampard said to Jose Mourinho during touchline feud

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says he told Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho that he appeared to speak to referees more than his own players. 

The pair clashed on the sidelines during Spurs' 5-4 penalty shootout on Tuesday evening in north London after Erik Lamela levelled the tie with the seven minutes to go following Timo Werner's 19th minute opener. 

The hosts went through on penalties as Mason Mount's fifth and deciding penalty hit the outside of the woodwork to give Mourinho his first win against Lampard as manager. 

But in the first-half, Mourinho told Lampard, "F------ hell Frank, when you're losing 3-0 you're not standing up here," when the Blues were leading the tie. 

However Lampard has now revealed why the Portuguese manager could have got irate on the touchline as he poked fun at his former boss.

"We were having some fun on the line," said Lampard. "I get on well with Jose and I think he said that to me. I commented on the fact that he seemed to speak more with the referee than he speaks with his players so it is just a moment with us.

"I have a huge respect for Jose, no matter what he says on the touchline. I think he was feeling the sense of the first half and how it was. All was well at the end of the game and that will never change."

